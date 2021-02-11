Cong workers threaten protest at Kangana's shoot, MP minister vows to stop them

Congress leaders in MadhyaPradesh's Betul district have threatened that they would notallow Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut to shoot for a film ifshe did not apologize to farmers over her tweets.

BJP leader and state home minister Narottam Mishrasaid on Thursday that the government will ensure that ''behan-beti'' Kangana faces no problem while shooting.

Shooting for ''Dhakad'', Ranaut's new film, is going onin Sarni area of Betul district.

State Congress Sewa Dal secretary Manoj Arya andChicholi Block Congress Committee president Nekram Yadav onWednesday submitted a memorandum to a tehsildar in Betul.

If Ranaut did not apologize by Friday evening for hercomments against the ongoing farmers' protest on Delhiborders, she would not be allowed to shoot at Sarni, it said.

Ranaut had maligned farmers, the Congress leadersalleged.

Reacting sharply, home minister Mishra said stateCongress chief Kamal Nath should dissaude his party workersfrom disrupting the shoot.

''I had a telephonic talk with the Betul Superintendentof Police. Law will take its own course and will be adheredto. I am trying to contact behan-beti (sister and daughter)Kangana. She won't face any problem,'' he said.

Twitter had recently deleted some of Ranaut'scontroversial tweets over the farmers' protest.

