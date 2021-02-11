UK PM Johnson has no plans for summer holiday, says his spokesman

British Prime Minster Boris Johnson has no holiday plans for over the summer, his spokesman said on Thursday, after ministers were criticised for giving conflicting advice as to whether people should book breaks at home or abroad. Asked whether Johnson had any holidays plans, his spokesman said: "No."

"I am sure the prime minister, along with everybody else, is keen to have a break over the summer, but .... he hasn't got one planned," he added.

