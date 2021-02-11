Late thespian Sivaji Ganesan's son Ram Kumar, 'Karate' Thiagarajan join BJP

Late iconic Tamil actor SivajiGanesan's son Ram Kumar and former deputy mayor of ChennaiCorporation Karate R Thiagarajan joined the BJP here onThursday.

Kumar, also a film producer, and his son Dushyanthjoined the BJP in the presence of senior leader and Tamil Naduincharge C T Ravi and state unit chief L Murugan.

Kumar said his father Ganesan's ideology of nationalismand divinity, should return to Tamil Nadu, adding that was thereason why he joined the BJP.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, ''I amalso a foot soldier here.'' Thiagarajan, who was formerly with the AIADMK and thenthe Congress, joined the BJP along with his supporters at agrand function here.

Earlier in the day, the state election office of theBJP was inaugurated here following pujas.

Assembly election is likely in Tamil Nadu in April orMay. Former MLA from Coonoor, Soundarapandian, who belonged tothe DMK has also joined the party, Murugan said.

V C Ganesan (1928-2001) popularly known as 'Sivaji' forhis portrayal of Maratha king Chattrapathi Sivaji in a drama,could not emerge victorious in his political innings though hewas a legend in his life time in the tinsel world for hisacclaimed acting skills.

