Left Menu

Late thespian Sivaji Ganesan's son Ram Kumar, 'Karate' Thiagarajan join BJP

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-02-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 21:34 IST
Late thespian Sivaji Ganesan's son Ram Kumar, 'Karate' Thiagarajan join BJP

Late iconic Tamil actor SivajiGanesan's son Ram Kumar and former deputy mayor of ChennaiCorporation Karate R Thiagarajan joined the BJP here onThursday.

Kumar, also a film producer, and his son Dushyanthjoined the BJP in the presence of senior leader and Tamil Naduincharge C T Ravi and state unit chief L Murugan.

Kumar said his father Ganesan's ideology of nationalismand divinity, should return to Tamil Nadu, adding that was thereason why he joined the BJP.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, ''I amalso a foot soldier here.'' Thiagarajan, who was formerly with the AIADMK and thenthe Congress, joined the BJP along with his supporters at agrand function here.

Earlier in the day, the state election office of theBJP was inaugurated here following pujas.

Assembly election is likely in Tamil Nadu in April orMay. Former MLA from Coonoor, Soundarapandian, who belonged tothe DMK has also joined the party, Murugan said.

V C Ganesan (1928-2001) popularly known as 'Sivaji' forhis portrayal of Maratha king Chattrapathi Sivaji in a drama,could not emerge victorious in his political innings though hewas a legend in his life time in the tinsel world for hisacclaimed acting skills.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

Avatar 2 updates: Jon Landau releases interesting snap, Kate Winslet extols James Cameron

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Along with Harbhajan and Kedar, Maxwell, Smith in top bracket for IPL auction

Senior spinner Harbhajan Singh and middle-order batsman Kedar Jadhav, along with Australians Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell, have been bracketed in the Rs 2 crore highest base price category for the upcoming IPL auction in Chennai on Februar...

Pelosi aims to finish COVID-19 relief by month's end

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that she expects lawmakers to complete legislation based on President Joe Bidens 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill by the end of February.As House committees worked to cobb...

UK's Duchess Meghan says pain caused by tabloid paper runs deep

Meghan, Britains Duchess of Sussex, said on Thursday the pain caused by the Mail on Sunday newspaper and its publisher ran deep, saying the courts had held them to account for their illegal and dehumanizing practices.After a judge ruled the...

WRAPUP 6-Myanmar ruler calls for end to protests, sanctions loom

Myanmars new junta leader on Thursday called on civil servants to return to work and urged people to stop mass gatherings to avoid spreading coronavirus, as a sixth day of protests against him and his coup spanned the Southeast Asian countr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021