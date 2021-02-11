Telangana CM asks new GHMC Mayor, corporators to work to enhance Hyderabad's image

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday directed the newly-electedMayor, Deputy Mayor and corporators of Greater HyderabadMunicipal Corporation (GHMC) to strive towards enhancing theimage and greatness of the city.

Hyderabad, which is home to people from differentregions, religions and cultures is a true global city and isknown as mini-India, he noted.

Rao was speaking after Vijayalaxmi R Gadwal, the firstfemale Mayor of the city civic body, and her Deputy MotheSrilatha Reddy along with the ruling TRS corporators called onthe CM at Pragathi Bhavan here, following their election.

''Among crores of people, only a handful get the chance tobecome public representatives. This is not a great one.

But, what is more important is, how to properly utilisethe opportunity given by people as a public representative andearn a good name,'' an official release quoted Rao as saying.

Observing that the future of the city lay in the hands ofthe newly-elected corporators and the Mayor, he told them towork hard to enhance the image of the city.

''Take care of all sections of the people. The governmentalso will launch programmes to develop Hyderabad.

Support them and cooperate with them,'' the CM said.

The Chandrasekhar Rao-led party did not get a majority onits own and secured only 56 wards in the 150-member GHMCduring the closely contested civic polls held in Decemberlast.

The ruling TRS bagged the Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts inthe GHMC with the support of ex-officio members and the AIMIM.

Gadwal and Srilatha, both beloging to TRS, were electedthe Mayor and Deputy Mayor respectively, during a specialmeeting of the GHMC.

Meanwhile, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi congratulatedthe new Mayor and Deputy Mayor and expressed hope thatHyderabad would be taken to new heights under theirleadership.

In a tweet, he said that public works would be activelytaken up in areas that needed them the most, including oldcity of Hyderabad.

Owaisi thanked the TRS for offering the Deputy Mayor'spost to his party earlier.

''I hope that GHMC will carry out its works with honesty &financial propriety. Also appreciate TRS for offering usDeputy Mayors post,'' he tweeted. PTI SJRROH ROH

