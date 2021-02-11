Ex-union minister K V Thomas appointed KPCC Working President
Sulking former unionminister Prof K V Thomas was on Thursday appointed WorkingPresident of the Congress in Kerala, ahead of the crucialassembly elections expected in April-May this year.
The party also announced appointment of C K Sreedharan asa Vice-President of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee(KPCC).
''Hon'ble Congress President (Sonia Gandhi) has approvedthe proposal for the appointment of Working President and VicePresident of KPCC in addition to the existing WorkingPresidents and Vice Presidents'' with immediate effect, AICCGeneral Secretary K C Venugopal said in a statement.
A former Food minister and five time MP, Thomas hadrepresented Ernakulam in the Lok sabha and state assembly forseveral years. He had also served as state Fisheries andTourism minister.
After beingdenied a ticket in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls,Thomas was upset and had been keeping a low profile.
There were reports that Thomas could move closer to theLeft camp during the assembly polls, if he was denied anappropriate post in the party.
However, he had rubbished the reports and ruled outleaving the Congress, which is keen to come back to power inthe state in the polls.
On February 2, the Congress central leadership hadannounced formation of a 40-member state election committeefor the assembly polls. Several former union ministers,including A K Antony and Shashi Tharoor, are part of it.
