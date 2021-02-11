Poll campaign for civic polls to end on Feb 12

Poll campaigning for eight municipal corporations and 109 municipal councils and nagar panchayats of Punjab will end at 5 pm on February 12, the state election commission said on Thursday.

Elections to the municipal corporations, municipal councils and nagar panchayats will be held on February 14.

A spokesperson of the commission said that election campaign will end on February 12.

He said required election materials and electronic voting machines will be handed over to the polling parties on February 13 while voting will take place from 8 am to 4 pm the next day.

The spokesman said that the counting of votes would be held on February 17.

A total of 9,222 candidates are in the fray for the upcoming polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)