Moldova's pro-EU president tussles with opposition over forming new government

A former World Bank economist, Sandu won a presidential election in November against the incumbent Igor Dodon, promising to fight entrenched corruption and improve relations with the European Union. But she has accused parliament, which is still dominated by lawmakers aligned with Dodon, of trying to sabotage her presidency and sees early parliamentary elections as a way of consolidating her power.

Moldova's parliament failed to approve pro-Western President Maia Sandu's choice of a new government on Thursday, paving the way for a snap election which Sandu has welcomed as a chance to shore up her power against the pro-Moscow Socialist party. A former World Bank economist, Sandu won a presidential election in November against the incumbent Igor Dodon, promising to fight entrenched corruption and improve relations with the European Union.

But she has accused parliament, which is still dominated by lawmakers aligned with Dodon, of trying to sabotage her presidency and sees early parliamentary elections as a way of consolidating her power. Sandu had nominated former finance minister Natalia Gavrilita, 43, as prime minister in January but her own lawmakers voted against Gavrilita to enable a snap poll.

Sandu is allowed to dissolve parliament if it twice fails to appoint a new government within the space of 45 days. "I came to parliament not to ask for a vote of confidence, but to take a step towards early elections. Citizens voted for the dissolution of this parliament in the presidential elections, electing Maia Sandu," Gavrilita told the parliament.

Dodon, now again the leader of the Socialist party after losing the presidency, called Sandu's camp "irresponsible". His Socialist-led parliamentary majority nominated a rival candidate, Mariana Durlesteanu, who is also a former finance minister.

Sandu in turn rejected Durlesteanu and nominated Gavrilita again, hoping to be able to call a snap election if Gavrilita fails to win enough votes in parliament at a second vote at a later date. Moldova has been beset by instability and corruption scandals in recent years, including the disappearance of $1 billion from the banking system.

