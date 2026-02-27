Left Menu

AAP's Victory: Court Rulings and Political Reactions

The Aam Aadmi Party celebrated the discharge of Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia in an excise policy case, viewing it as a triumph of constitutional values. While opposition parties called it a setback for the Centre's tactics, the BJP maintained it was a technical matter, hinting at further actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 20:47 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 20:47 IST
AAP's Victory: Court Rulings and Political Reactions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) marked a significant legal victory on Friday as a court discharged former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his then-deputy Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case. The AAP hailed the outcome as a testament to the strength of constitutional values.

Reacting to the judgment, opposition parties collectively denounced the tactics employed by the Centre, highlighting the decision as evidence of political exploitation of investigative agencies. Meanwhile, the Congress labeled both the BJP and AAP as political allies of convenience in the unfolding script.

While the BJP described the court's decision as a 'technical matter,' party spokespersons suggested a structured response after further review. The ruling has sparked fresh calls for elections in Delhi from political figures like RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, asserting that democracy merits a transparent judicial process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

