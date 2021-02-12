Britain, EU reiterate commitment to resolve N. Ireland protocol issues

Britain, EU reiterate commitment to resolve N. Ireland protocol issuesReuters | London | Updated: 12-02-2021 04:14 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 04:14 IST
Britain and the European Union on Thursday reiterated their commitment to resolve issues around the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol in the wake of a row over COVID-19 vaccines.
After a meeting between senior British minister Michael Gove and European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic on Thursday, they released a joint statement saying they had had "a frank but constructive discussion". They said they would "spare no effort" to implement solutions mutually agreed on Dec. 17, as they formed a foundation for cooperation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
