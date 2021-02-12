Britain, EU reiterate commitment to resolve N. Ireland protocol issues

Britain and the European Union on Thursday reiterated their commitment to resolve issues around the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol in the wake of a row over COVID-19 vaccines.

After a meeting between senior British minister Michael Gove and European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic on Thursday, they released a joint statement saying they had had "a frank but constructive discussion". They said they would "spare no effort" to implement solutions mutually agreed on Dec. 17, as they formed a foundation for cooperation.

