Left Menu

Amit Shah Promises 'Narayani Sena' battalion in paramilitary forces

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday announced a new CAPF battalion that will be named after Narayani Sena, the warriors of the erstwhile princely state of Cooch Behar.

ANI | Cooch Behar (West Bengal) | Updated: 12-02-2021 08:44 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 08:44 IST
Amit Shah Promises 'Narayani Sena' battalion in paramilitary forces
Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Cooch Behar. Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday announced a new CAPF battalion that will be named after Narayani Sena, the warriors of the erstwhile princely state of Cooch Behar. Addressing a rally in Cooch Behar district of poll-bound West Bengal, he said they will link the name of CAPF training centre for the eastern zone with Chila Roy, who was the younger brother of King Nara Narayan of the Koch Dynasty.

"We've decided to build a grand memorial at the birthplace of Panchanan Thakur. Narayani Sena had stopped Mughals here, a CAPF battalion will be formed in its memory, we will link the name of CAPF training centre for the eastern zone with Chila Roy," he said. Narayani Sena is linked with Rajbonshi community.

Shah accused Mamata Banerjee government of not promoting Rash Mela, a popular festival of Bengal and asserted that the Centre will promote the Mela on ''national as well as global levels''. "It is (Rash Mela) a unique festival But Bengal Government did nothing to promote it or boost it from a tourism point of view. We have decided to promote the Mela on national as well as global levels and make it a tourist attraction," he said after visiting the Madanmohan Temple in Cooch Behar.

Earlier in the day Amit Shah flagged off the fourth Poriborton Yatra from Cooch Behar and said that this initiative is not about ousting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee but to build 'Sonar Bangla'. Elections for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are likely to take place in April-May this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

María Grever – Google honors famous Mexican singer, songwriter with doodle

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar committee to take action against police officer who used live ammunition during anti-coup protests

The Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw CRPH have announced that they will take action against the police officer who fired live ammunition during protests against the military of Myanmar on Tuesday, which seriously injured a 19-year-...

BRIEF-Radio Television Hong Kong Will Not Broadcast BBC World News Starting From Friday 11.00 P.M - CGTN Citing FTHK

Feb 11 Reuters - RADIO TELEVISION HONG KONG WILL NOT BROADCAST BBC WORLD NEWS STARTING FROM FRIDAY 11.00 P.M - CGTN CITING FTHK Source httpsbit.ly3acgUXo...

Myanmar military makes fresh arrests to verify voter fraud in November elections

The Myanmar military has made fresh arrests on the members of the election sub-commission and leaders from the National League for Democracy NLD after previously releasing them since February 1, in attempts to verify voter fraud in November...

FROM THE FIELD: women scientists on the power of education to reach gender equality

At the UN University in Maastricht, which focuses on innovation and technology, women scientists have been at the forefront of research into COVID-19, producing several research reports and policy briefs on the Covid-19 pandemic. On the I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021