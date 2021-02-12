Amit Shah Promises 'Narayani Sena' battalion in paramilitary forces

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday announced a new CAPF battalion that will be named after Narayani Sena, the warriors of the erstwhile princely state of Cooch Behar. Addressing a rally in Cooch Behar district of poll-bound West Bengal, he said they will link the name of CAPF training centre for the eastern zone with Chila Roy, who was the younger brother of King Nara Narayan of the Koch Dynasty.

"We've decided to build a grand memorial at the birthplace of Panchanan Thakur. Narayani Sena had stopped Mughals here, a CAPF battalion will be formed in its memory, we will link the name of CAPF training centre for the eastern zone with Chila Roy," he said. Narayani Sena is linked with Rajbonshi community.

Shah accused Mamata Banerjee government of not promoting Rash Mela, a popular festival of Bengal and asserted that the Centre will promote the Mela on ''national as well as global levels''. "It is (Rash Mela) a unique festival But Bengal Government did nothing to promote it or boost it from a tourism point of view. We have decided to promote the Mela on national as well as global levels and make it a tourist attraction," he said after visiting the Madanmohan Temple in Cooch Behar.

Earlier in the day Amit Shah flagged off the fourth Poriborton Yatra from Cooch Behar and said that this initiative is not about ousting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee but to build 'Sonar Bangla'. Elections for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are likely to take place in April-May this year. (ANI)

