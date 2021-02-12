Amit Shah Promises 'Narayani Sena' battalion in paramilitary forces
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday announced a new CAPF battalion that will be named after Narayani Sena, the warriors of the erstwhile princely state of Cooch Behar.ANI | Cooch Behar (West Bengal) | Updated: 12-02-2021 08:44 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 08:44 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday announced a new CAPF battalion that will be named after Narayani Sena, the warriors of the erstwhile princely state of Cooch Behar. Addressing a rally in Cooch Behar district of poll-bound West Bengal, he said they will link the name of CAPF training centre for the eastern zone with Chila Roy, who was the younger brother of King Nara Narayan of the Koch Dynasty.
"We've decided to build a grand memorial at the birthplace of Panchanan Thakur. Narayani Sena had stopped Mughals here, a CAPF battalion will be formed in its memory, we will link the name of CAPF training centre for the eastern zone with Chila Roy," he said. Narayani Sena is linked with Rajbonshi community.
Shah accused Mamata Banerjee government of not promoting Rash Mela, a popular festival of Bengal and asserted that the Centre will promote the Mela on ''national as well as global levels''. "It is (Rash Mela) a unique festival But Bengal Government did nothing to promote it or boost it from a tourism point of view. We have decided to promote the Mela on national as well as global levels and make it a tourist attraction," he said after visiting the Madanmohan Temple in Cooch Behar.
Earlier in the day Amit Shah flagged off the fourth Poriborton Yatra from Cooch Behar and said that this initiative is not about ousting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee but to build 'Sonar Bangla'. Elections for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are likely to take place in April-May this year. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
- Bengal
- Yatra
- Cooch Behar
- West Bengal
- Chila Roy
- Mamata Banerjee
- Mughals
- CAPF
- Assembly
- Mela
ALSO READ
Centre must repeal the three farm laws or quit: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
PM should convene all-party meeting to discuss withdrawal of farm laws: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in state assembly.
Police responsible for situation going out of hand in Delhi during tractor parade: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Republic Day violence.
We will not accept farmers being branded as traitors: CM Mamata Banerjee says in Bengal assembly after resolution moved for repeal of farm laws.
Have resigned as TMC MLA, says Rajib Banerjee, days after quitting Mamata Banerjee cabinet in Bengal.