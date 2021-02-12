Left Menu

Pinarayi govt made backdoor appointments for its own people: Chennithala

Leader Of Opposition in Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala on Thursday attacked the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government over the recruitment row saying that the Pinarayi Vijayan regime has made backdoor appointments for its own people, relatives and loved ones by deceiving the entire youth.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 12-02-2021 08:55 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 08:55 IST
Pinarayi govt made backdoor appointments for its own people: Chennithala
Leader Of Opposition in Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Leader Of Opposition in Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala on Thursday attacked the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government over the recruitment row saying that the Pinarayi Vijayan regime has made backdoor appointments for its own people, relatives and loved ones by deceiving the entire youth. Ahead of Kerala Assembly polls, Chennithala reached Kochi as part of United Democratic Front (UDF)'s Aishwarya Kerala Yatra. During his address to the party supporters, Chennithala attacked the Vijayan government over various issues.

"Why the CM can't see the feelings of millions of young people who are not getting jobs despite being named in the Public Service Commission (PSC) rank list? You can not stop the rising youth's anger against you. It does not matter to blame the opposition on this. I declare my complete solidarity with the protest of the rank holders in Kerala. The protest is against a government that has made backdoor appointments for its own people, relatives and loved ones by deceiving the entire youth," he said. Commenting upon the handling of COVID-19 pandemic by Kerala government, Chennithala said, "Why COVID-19 cases are only increasing in Kerala? You have failed. You were pickpocketing people during the Covid period. The poor did not get a single rupee out of the Rs 20,000 crore Covid package announced by the state government."

The Congress leader said that there is an alliance between the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "Both the BJP and the CPIM speak of communalism. There is an alliance between the CPIM and the BJP. That alliance is a danger to secularism. The goal of the BJP and the CPIM is a UDF-free Kerala. Where did the gold smuggling case vanish? Where did the NIA investigation reach? Where is ED? Where is customs? How did Sivasankar get bail after smuggling gold 21 times? Why did Customs not oppose bail? This is proof that the alliance between the BJP and the CPIM is growing in Kerala CM didn't utter a single time Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name in five years,"

Appealing citizen to vote for UDF, Chennithala said, "The plan announced by Rahul Gandhi in the last parliament elections will be implemented when the UDF comes to power in Kerala. The idea of bill-free hospitals for the poor will also be implemented." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

María Grever – Google honors famous Mexican singer, songwriter with doodle

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Ten facts about child soldiers around the world

By Emeline Wuilbercq Feb 12 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Fallout from the coronavirus pandemic could lead to more children being recruited by armed groups, the United Nations warned on Friday as the world marked the International Day Agains...

Pandemic woes seen swelling global ranks of child soldiers

By Emeline Wuilbercq Feb 12 Thomson Reuters Foundation - More children could be pushed into joining armed groups in conflict zones as families face increasing poverty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a top U.N. official warned on Friday.The ex...

Stable and sane: Making employees No. 1 in a crisis

From the start of the pandemic, Itai Lahan, co-founder chief executive of Cloudinary, had one main priority his employees.We have a team of 300 right now ,and it has been and always will be about the people for us, said Lahan, 44, whose com...

UN Women urges stakeholders to listen to voices of Myanmar women

In light of recent political events in Myanmar, UN Women expresses strong concern over the use of force by security forces against peaceful demonstrators including women and calls upon all stakeholders to listen to the voices of Myanmar wom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021