Udupi man sets new record in Kambala racing

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 12-02-2021 13:04 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 13:04 IST
A 23-year-old man from Udupihas created a new record by running the 100 metre distance ofKambala (traditional buffalo race of Karnataka) usingbuffaloes in just 9.15 seconds.

The buffaloes that Vishwanath Devadiga rode at theKantabareBoodabare Kambala race at Aikala in Dakshina Kannadadistrict on February 6 covered the distance in 9.15 seconds,breaking the record of Srinivas Gowda who covered the distancein 9.55 seconds last year, sources said.

Vishwanath belongs to Kergalu village in Byndoortaluk of Udupi distric.

Vishwanath said Kambala enthusiasts of Byndoor,Suresh Kadinatar and Venkat Poojary, motivated him to become aKambala racer.

He has been participating in Kambala races for thelast seven years.

Kambala is an annual race held in Karnataka wherepeople sprint through paddy fields with the buffaloes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

