'Hum do, Hamare do' slogan given by Indira Gandhi: Vij to Rahul Gandhi

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Friday took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhis Hum do, Hamare do remark, saying the slogan for the countrys family planning campaign was given by his grandmother and former prime minister Indira Gandhi.Stepping up the attack against the Union government over its three contentious farm laws, the former Congress chief had on Thursday alleged that the legislations would damage the countrys food security system and break the spine of farmers.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Friday took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's ''Hum do, Hamare do'' remark, saying the slogan for the country's family planning campaign was given by his grandmother and former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Stepping up the attack against the Union government over its three contentious farm laws, the former Congress chief had on Thursday alleged that the legislations would damage the country's food security system and ''break the spine of farmers''. He alleged that the country is being run by only four people with a ''Hum do, Hamare do'' approach.

"Rahul Gandhi has said that the Union government is a government of 'Hum do, Hamare do'. Probably, Rahul Gandhi does not know that 'Hum do, Hamare do' slogan was given by his grandmother Indira Gandhi," Vij said in a tweet.

"Our (BJP govt's) slogan is 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. Rahul Gandhi does not know about the history of his own family," Vij added.

Rahul Gandhi was participating in a debate on the Union Budget in Lok Sabha when he made the remarks.

''Now four people are running the country...and everyone knows who they are,'' he had said.

