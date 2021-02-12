Left Menu

Can't sit in Parliament as mute spectator, will be injustice to Bengal: TMC's Trivedi on his resignation

All India Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Dinesh Trivedi, who announced his resignation on the floor of the Upper House on Friday, said that he could not sit in the Parliament as a mute spectator, as it would have been an injustice to Bengal.

TMC's Dinesh Trivedi speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Friday. . Image Credit: ANI

By Ashoke Raj All India Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Dinesh Trivedi, who announced his resignation on the floor of the Upper House on Friday, said that he could not sit in the Parliament as a mute spectator, as it would have been an injustice to Bengal.

Speaking to ANI, Trivedi said, "It was my inner voice. I couldn't have been sitting in the Parliament as a mute spectator over what is going on, especially in Bengal. There was no forum where I could've raised voice; I would have done injustice to Bengal. Ultimately it is people who matter." Trivedi further said, "I am not alone if you ask the people in the party they feel the same. We had joined the party looking at Mamata Banerjee, but now it's no longer her party."

Trivedi on Friday announced his resignation on the floor of the House (Rajya Sabha) citing the reason that he was unable to do anything over the violence in West Bengal. "I am resigning from Rajya Sabha today. There is violence happening in my state. We cannot speak anything here," Trivedi said.

"Grateful to my party that they have sent me here. I'm feeling suffocated that we are not able to do anything over violence in the state. My soul tells me that if you can not do anything sitting here, then you must resign. I will continue to work for the people of West Bengal," he added. Reacting to the resignation of Trivedi, TMC MP Sukhendu S Roy said the party will be sending another 'grassroot' worker to the Upper House.

Earlier several TMC leaders including Suvendu Adhikari left the TMC to join the Bharatiya Janata Party in January. The West Bengal Assembly Elections for 294 seats are scheduled to take place this year. However, the dates of the polls have not yet been announced by the Election Commission. (ANI)

