New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

DEL26 RJ-RAHUL-RALLY PM Modi wants to clear path for his friends: Rahul on farm laws Jaipur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday of trying to clear the path for his ''friends'' through the three new farm laws, claiming that they will impact 40 per cent of Indians.

DES11 RJ-CONG-MAHAPANCHAYAT Bid to connect with farmers: Cots adorn stage at Cong's mahapanchayat Jaipur: In a bid to connect with farmers through a ''Kisan Mahapanchayat'' held by the Congress in Hanumangarh’s Pilibanga town on Friday, ''charpai'' or cots were placed on the stage instead of chairs for party leader Rahul Gandhi and others.

DEL17 UP-GOOGLE-FIR UP Police books Google's Sundar Pichai, others over 'defamatory' video; removes names from FIR later Varanasi (UP): Police in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi had booked Google CEO Sundar Pichai and 17 others last week over a video that allegedly defamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi but later removed the tech giant officials' names from the FIR, police officials said on Friday.

DEL20 UKD-FLOOD-RESCUE Rescue teams battle on in Tapovan Tapovan (U'khand): Rescue teams battled on against various odds for the sixth consecutive day on Friday to get to the over 30 people trapped inside the sludge-choked Tapovan tunnel amid fading hopes of their survival.

DES5 HR-RAHUL-VIJ 'Hum do, Hamare do' slogan given by Indira Gandhi: Vij to Rahul Gandhi Chandigarh: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Friday took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's ''Hum do, Hamare do'' remark, saying the slogan for the country's family planning campaign was given by his grandmother and former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

DES7 HP-EXMINISTER-DEAD HP: Veteran Congress MLA, ex-minister Sujan Singh Pathania dies at 77 Shimla: Senior Congress leader and sitting legislator in Himachal Pradesh Sujan Singh Pathania passed away on Friday morning, a party leader said. He was 77.

