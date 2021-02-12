Left Menu

Biden views Valentine''s Day decorations on WH lawn

First lady Jill Biden had installed before dawn Friday special Valentines Day artwork on the north lawn of the White House giant pink, white and red hearts that resemble the popular candy.President Joe Biden stepped out with his wife early on Friday morning to inspect the colorful artwork.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-02-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 20:39 IST
Biden views Valentine''s Day decorations on WH lawn
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

First lady Jill Biden had installed before dawn Friday special Valentine's Day artwork on the north lawn of the White House: giant pink, white and red hearts that resemble the popular candy.

President Joe Biden stepped out with his wife early on Friday morning to inspect the colorful artwork. The huge hearts have single words printed on them such as unity, kindness, healing, compassion, love and courage. One of the hearts was signed, "Love, Jill.'' The president told reporters that Valentine's Day is the first lady's "favourite day." Jill Biden said people are feeling "a little down" with the pandemic so she just wanted to do something to bring "a little joy. A little hope." Her office said in a statement: "As you may know, the first lady is known for her sense of humor, love of surprises, and celebrating traditions, especially with her family. Valentine's Day has always been one of her favorite holidays.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

French minister heads for eastern Moselle to tackle 'worrying' COVID variants

French Health Minister Olivier Veran headed for the eastern area of Moselle on Friday to try to contain highly contagious COVID-19 variants as regional authorities called for a local lockdown.Authorities have so far not ordered a local lock...

We will make sure to present E-Budget this time, says Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that the upcoming sessions for State Assembly and Legislative Council will be digitised. While addressing the Computer Society of India Special Interest Group e-Governance Awards, ...

Kacey Musgraves speaks out about divorce with Ruston Kelly

American singer and songwriter, Kacey Musgraves has finally broken her silence and for the first time has spoken about her divorce from Ruston Kelly. According to People magazine, the country music star during an interview with Rolling Ston...

Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur granted bail in extortion case          '

Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur has been granted bail in connection with an extortion case registered against her here.However, the 23-year-old activist will have to remain in the jail as her bail plea in another case was rejected on Jan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021