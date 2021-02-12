Left Menu

Italy's Draghi to meet president, looks set to form government

(1800 GMT) on Friday, an official said, in a move that almost certainly signals he his ready to form a government and name his ministers. His cabinet is expected to include a mix of politicians from the parties supporting him, and experienced technocrats.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 12-02-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 22:05 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Prime Minister designate Mario Draghi will meet the Italian president at 7 p.m. (1800 GMT) on Friday, an official said, in a move that almost certainly signals he his ready to form a government and name his ministers. President Sergio Mattarella gave Draghi a mandate to put together a new administration last week following the collapse of the previous coalition, setting him the task of tackling the coronavirus health crisis and economic meltdown.

Almost all the major parties have agreed to back Draghi, one of the most respected figures in Italy who carries significant clout on the international stage, giving him an overwhelming majority in parliament to push through his agenda. His cabinet is expected to include a mix of politicians from the parties supporting him, and experienced technocrats.

