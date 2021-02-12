Left Menu

CPI in Kerala not to give tickets to 3-term MLAs in coming assembly polls

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 12-02-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 22:06 IST
CPI members in Keralawho have been elected to the state assembly thrice would notget tickets to contest the coming polls as the party wanted togive opportunities to the younger generation.

The state council of the CPI, a major partner in theruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala, at a meetinghere on Friday took a decision to this effect, the party said.

As a consequence, ministers V S Sunil Kumar representingThrissur, P Thilothaman (Cherthala) and K Raju (Punalur) wouldnot be able to contest the assembly elections likely inApril-May as they had been MLAs for three terms.

Three other sitting legislators, including senior leadersC Divakaran and Mullakkara Ratnakaran, would also lose theirchance to contest the polls because of the same reason.

''We have decided to implement the three-term policystrictly and the decision was taken to give opportunity to theyoungsters and there will not be any exemption in thesecriteria,'' CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran told reporters.

He also said office-bearers of the party willhave tostep down from the position if they wanted to contest theassembly polls and made it clear there will not be anyexception.

Currently, the party has 19 MLAs in the 140-memberassembly.

