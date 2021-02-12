Left Menu

LS MPs appreciate services of Anganwadi workers, seek adequate remuneration for them

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 23:32 IST
LS MPs appreciate services of Anganwadi workers, seek adequate remuneration for them

Lok Sabha members, cutting across party lines, on Friday appreciated the services rendered by anganwadi workers and helpers and sought adequate remuneration for them.

Participating in a discussion on a resolution moved by Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) member Ritesh Pandey, BJP MP Ajay Misra said the Anganwadi workers have been rendering commendable service to the people across the country during the coronavirus pandemic and they should be honoured properly.

Misra also highlighted the Narendra Modi government's initiative to help anganwadi workers and asked for gradual opening up of anganwadi centres.

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party member Hanuman Beniwal said remuneration of the Anganwadi workers should be enhanced and their jobs should be regularised.

BJP member Jagdambika Pal highlighted the Modi government's 2018 announcement of enhanced remuneration for the Anganwadi workers and said their works were appreciated by one and all.

He also said the BJP government had also announced a Rs 50 lakh insurance cover for the Anganwadi workers working as healthcare service provider during the pandemic.

Pandey's resolution states, ''This House urges upon the government to take following immediate steps to uplift their working conditions -- regularisation of employment of Anganwadi Workers and Anganwadi Helpers; changing the nomenclature of compensation category of Anganwadi Workers and Anganwadi Helpers from 'honorarium' to 'salary'; payment of adequate amount of compensation to Anganwadi Workers and Anganwadi Helpers, which would reflect importance of their services to the society.'' PTI ACB NSDNSDNSD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

Australia to introduce landmark Google, Facebook legislation to parliament next week

Arabesque hires HSBC's Klier to head ESG data, advisory and research

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

E-bikes, sports academy, stray cattle control: LoH finalises NDMC budget

The Leader of House in the BJP-led North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Friday finalised the civic bodys annual budget, which includes several projects such as introducing e-bikes in public places, opening a sports academy and keeping stray...

Quake of 6.1 magnitude jolts north India

A high intensity earthquake hit Tajikistan on Friday night, tremors of which were felt in Delhi NCR and several other parts of north India.The seismology department at first erroneously gave the epicentre as Amritsar and put the quakes dept...

Motor racing-Mercedes say they are dealing with some F1 engine issues

Formula One champions Mercedes said on Friday they were dealing with some engine issues ahead of the new season but expected everything to be fixed by the first race.The comment, in a team interview with engine head Hywel Thomas, drew some ...

WRAPUP 2-Lower-income households dim U.S. consumer sentiment

U.S. consumer sentiment unexpectedly fell in early February amid growing pessimism about the economy among households with annual incomes below 75,000, even as the government is poised to deliver another round of COVID-19 relief money. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021