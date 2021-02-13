White House did not approve new CDC guidance on reopening schools

The White House said on Friday it did not guide or approve of guidance released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on reopening schools.

"I can assure you the White House is not directing the CDC on how they're to determine their guidelines and we did not give approval for their guidelines that will be released later today," press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)