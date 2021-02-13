Left Menu

Polish media tax `unacceptable', says coalition partner

A proposed tax on media advertising in Poland is unacceptable in its current form, a junior partner in the government said on Friday, raising doubt over whether parliament could pass a bill critics say threatens media independence. The objections of Accord, a centrist partner in the conservative United Right coalition, are the latest sign of tension in a government that has become increasingly fractious in recent months, with conflicts breaking out over issues ranging from animal rights to the European Union budget.

Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2021 00:58 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 00:58 IST
Polish media tax `unacceptable', says coalition partner

A proposed tax on media advertising in Poland is unacceptable in its current form, a junior partner in the government said on Friday, raising doubt over whether parliament could pass a bill critics say threatens media independence.

The objections of Accord, a centrist partner in the conservative United Right coalition, are the latest sign of tension in a government that has become increasingly fractious in recent months, with conflicts breaking out over issues ranging from animal rights to the European Union budget. "For me, it is unacceptable in this form, and most of the lawmakers I have talked to are of that opinion," Accord spokeswoman Magdalena Sroka told private broadcaster Radio Zet on Friday morning.

"Accord ... does not see the possibility of supporting the bill in its proposed form," the party said in a statement published on Twitter in the evening, adding that the proposed tax can negatively impact Polish business, media and citizens. Several private TV and radio stations and web portals in Poland took themselves off the air on Wednesday in an unprecedented protest against a law they say would weaken independent media that are critical of the government.

Critics say Poland is following the example of central European ally Hungary in trying to increase government control over the media. That issue came into sharp focus in December when state-controlled oil refiner PKN Orlen said it was buying German-owned newspaper publisher Polska Press. The government says the tax will help raise funds for healthcare and culture, both hit by the coronavirus pandemic. It has long argued that foreign media groups have too much influence in Poland.

Finance Minister Tadeusz Koscinski said it was important to get feedback on the bill. "There is not the slightest intention to knock anybody out with tax," he said. The Polish prime minister's top aide, Michal Dworczyk, said the bill was still in a consultation phase and denied it was intended to limit media freedom.

"We are dealing with a serious manipulation, or a lie," he told public broadcaster Polskie Radio Program III. "An attempt to tax big companies is presented as an attempt to limit the freedom of the media."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

Australia to introduce landmark Google, Facebook legislation to parliament next week

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Athletics-Empty stadium better than one filled with silent fans, say Lyles

It would be better to compete in an empty stadium at the Tokyo Olympics than one where spectators would be forced to sit in silence, American 200 meters world champion Noah Lyles said on Friday.Lyles, who will compete indoors for the first ...

Trump lawyers accuse Democrats of double standard in impeachment trial

Donald Trumps lawyers at his impeachment trial on Friday accused Democrats of a double standard for prosecuting him on a charge of inciting the deadly U.S. Capitol riot last month after using combative language themselves. Trump is on trial...

Friendly fire erupts as economists spar over U.S. stimulus

Its not surprising U.S. President Joe Bidens 1.9 trillion coronavirus emergency plan touched off concerns that a gusher of federal spending on the possible eve of a vaccine-fueled economic take-off might lead to inflation.What is surprising...

U.S. says North Korea an urgent priority for the United States

North Koreas nuclear weapon and ballistic missile programs are an urgent priority for the United States and Washington remains committed to the denuclearization of the country, State Department spokesman Ned Price told a briefing on Friday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021