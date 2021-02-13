Left Menu

U.S. says North Korea an urgent priority for the United States

North Korea's nuclear weapon and ballistic missile programs are an urgent priority for the United States and Washington remains committed to denuclearization of the country, the U.S. State Department said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2021 03:06 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 03:06 IST
U.S. says North Korea an urgent priority for the United States

North Korea's nuclear weapon and ballistic missile programs are an urgent priority for the United States and Washington remains committed to denuclearization of the country, the U.S. State Department said on Friday. The Biden administration's lack of direct engagement with North Korea should not be seen as an indication that the challenge posed by its weapons programs was not a priority, department spokesman Ned Price said.

"It in fact very much is," he told a regular briefing. North Korea continued to make progress in its nuclear and missile programs in recent years "which makes this an urgent priority for the United States and one that we are committed to addressing together with our allies and partners," Price said.

"And ... the central premise is that we remain committed to denuclearization of North Korea," he said. Price said the lack of direct engagement to date was "a function of us making sure that we have done the diplomatic legwork, that we have been in close contact in touch with our partners and allies," aiming for a coordinated approach.

The Biden administration, which took office last month, says it is conducting a full review of North Korea policy in consultation with allies, particularly South Korea and Japan, following former President Donald Trump's unprecedented engagement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, which failed to persuade Pyongyang to give up its nuclear weapons. A confidential U.N. report seen by Reuters on Monday said North Korea developed its nuclear and ballistic missile programs throughout 2020 in violation of international sanctions, helping fund them with some $300 million stolen through cyber hacks.

President Joe Biden's top Asia official, Kurt Campbell, has said the administration must decide quickly on how to approach North Korea and not repeat an Obama-era delay that led to "provocative" steps by Pyongyang that prevented engagement. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who discussed North Korea with his South Korean counterpart on Thursday, has said additional sanctions could be used in coordination with allies to press North Korea to denuclearize.

Biden called Kim a "thug" during his election campaign, and said he would only meet him "on the condition that he would agree that he would be drawing down his nuclear capacity to get there."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

Australia to introduce landmark Google, Facebook legislation to parliament next week

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. CDC recommends schools reopen with masks and rigid health protocols

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday issued new guidance for U.S. schools to reopen, recommending universal mask-wearing and physical distancing as key COVID-19 mitigation strategies to get children back in the clas...

U.S. tells G7 that it is back at the table to help with global recovery

U.S. President Joe Bidens administration told allies on Friday it was re-engaging with them to help steer the global economy out of its worst slump since the Great Depression, a contrast with the go-it-alone approach of Donald Trump. U.S. T...

Biden says CDC guidance on reopening schools is solid science

President Joe Biden said on Friday that the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions guidance on school reopenings during the novel coronavirus pandemic is the best available scientific evidence on how to reopen schools safely.As many st...

Biden makes first trip to the rustic mountain retreat of Camp David

U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, are spending their first weekend at Camp David, the storied retreat in the mountains of western Maryland that many predecessors found to be a rustic getaway from the political battles of Washingt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021