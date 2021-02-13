Left Menu

NCP faction quits LDF coalition, to join UDF

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 13-02-2021 11:22 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 11:22 IST
NCP faction quits LDF coalition, to join UDF

Ahead of the Assembly polls inKerala, the opposition UDF on Saturday got a shot in its armwith a faction in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), aconstituent in the ruling LDF, announcing its decision to partways with the CPI(M)-led alliance and join the Congress-ledfront.

Mani C Kappen MLA, who is heading the faction, said hewould attend the 'Aiswarya Kerala' Yatra led by seniorCongress leader Ramesh Chennithala when it reaches hisconstituency Pala in Kottayam district on Sunday.

Kappen, who won the Pala seat as an LDF candidate in thebypoll held in 2019, claimed support of seven districtpresidents and nine state office bearers of the NCP.

He revolted against the state LDF leadership followingthe reported move by the CPI(M) to hand over Pala Assemblyseat to Kerala Congress (M)-led by Jose K Mani which recentlyjoined the ruling front after severing its decades oldalliance with the UDF.

Talking to reporters here, Kappen expressed hope that theUDF will take his faction in its fold.

Kerala Transport Minister A K Saseendran, who heads theNCP rival faction, condemned the move by Kappen to join theUDF, alleging that he did injustice to the people of Pala whoelected him in the bypoll.

However, the NCP national leadership has not reacted tothe development.

Kappen had defeated Kerala Congress leader Jose Tom, whocontested as UDF candidate in the 2019 bypoll necessitated dueto the demise of veteran Kerala Congress leader and formerminister K M Mani.

K M Mani had represented the Pala seat in the Assemblyfor over 50 years.

Kappen hadhelddiscussions with the national leaders ofthe NCP in New Delhi this week about the ''injustice'' beingmeted out to him by the LDF over the Pala seat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

Australia to introduce landmark Google, Facebook legislation to parliament next week

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chargesheet filed against 2 accused in forged bank guarantee bond in Jammu

The Jammu and Kashmir Polices Crime Branch on Saturday filed a chargesheet against two accused in a seven-year-old case related to issuance of a forged bank guarantee bond for an amount of Rs 1 crore fraudulently to a New Delhi-based busine...

Pak approves fourth COVID-19 vaccine

Pakistan has approved the emergency use of a second Chinese COVID-19 vaccine, making it the fourth drug to be cleared by the regulatory authority to tackle the deadly virus, which has claimed over 12,000 lives in the country.Chinese company...

IMF wants more progress from Ukraine for new tranche

An International Monetary Fund mission held productive talks with Ukraine, but the country must show more progress on reforms to reach an agreement for a new tranche under the 5 billion programme, the IMF representative in Kyiv said on Satu...

NMIMS School of Hospitality Management invites applications for BBA-Hospitality Operations & Management program

- The 3-year-long program is among the best hospitality management courses in India offering international exposure and multidimensional learningMUMBAI, India, Feb. 13, 2021 PRNewswire -- SVKMs NMIMS School of Hospitality Management SoHM, o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021