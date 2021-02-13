NCP faction quits LDF coalition, to join UDF

Ahead of the Assembly polls inKerala, the opposition UDF on Saturday got a shot in its armwith a faction in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), aconstituent in the ruling LDF, announcing its decision to partways with the CPI(M)-led alliance and join the Congress-ledfront.

Mani C Kappen MLA, who is heading the faction, said hewould attend the 'Aiswarya Kerala' Yatra led by seniorCongress leader Ramesh Chennithala when it reaches hisconstituency Pala in Kottayam district on Sunday.

Kappen, who won the Pala seat as an LDF candidate in thebypoll held in 2019, claimed support of seven districtpresidents and nine state office bearers of the NCP.

He revolted against the state LDF leadership followingthe reported move by the CPI(M) to hand over Pala Assemblyseat to Kerala Congress (M)-led by Jose K Mani which recentlyjoined the ruling front after severing its decades oldalliance with the UDF.

Talking to reporters here, Kappen expressed hope that theUDF will take his faction in its fold.

Kerala Transport Minister A K Saseendran, who heads theNCP rival faction, condemned the move by Kappen to join theUDF, alleging that he did injustice to the people of Pala whoelected him in the bypoll.

However, the NCP national leadership has not reacted tothe development.

Kappen had defeated Kerala Congress leader Jose Tom, whocontested as UDF candidate in the 2019 bypoll necessitated dueto the demise of veteran Kerala Congress leader and formerminister K M Mani.

K M Mani had represented the Pala seat in the Assemblyfor over 50 years.

Kappen hadhelddiscussions with the national leaders ofthe NCP in New Delhi this week about the ''injustice'' beingmeted out to him by the LDF over the Pala seat.

