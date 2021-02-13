Rajasthan: Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at temple dedicated to folk deity
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday offered prayers at a temple dedicated to folk deity Veer Tejaji in Ajmers Sursura village.After arrival at the Ajmers Kishangarh airport from Sri Ganganagar, Gandhi left for the temple by road with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, AICC general secretary Ajay Maken, state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and former deputy CM Sachin Pilot. Gandhi and other leaders offered prayers at the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-02-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 14:55 IST
After arrival at the Ajmer’s Kishangarh airport from Sri Ganganagar, Gandhi left for the temple by road with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, AICC general secretary Ajay Maken, state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and former deputy CM Sachin Pilot. Gandhi and other leaders offered prayers at the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. After it, Gandhi was seen talking to the priest. The temple committee honoured Gandhi with an idol of the deity. Gandhi is scheduled to attend farmer rallies in Ajmer’s Rupangarh and Nagaur’s Makrana later in the day. PTI SDA RDKRDKRDK
