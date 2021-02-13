Opposition parties have conceded defeat: Jakhar on civic body polls

Ahead of the civic body polls in Punjab, state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Saturday accused the Opposition of making baseless allegations against the state government and claimed that they have already “conceded the defeat”.

The Opposition parties are now trying to find an excuse, he said. “They simply do not have any argument against the Congress Party, which is fighting elections purely on the development plank,” Jakhar said in a statement here, adding that due to it, the Opposition parties are making “baseless charges” against the state government and have already “conceded the defeat”.

The elections to the eight municipal corporations of Abohar, Bathinda, Batala, Kapurthala, Mohali, Hoshiarpur, Pathankot and Moga, 109 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in the state will be held on Sunday.

Taking a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Jakhar said it is not only a “faceless” party but an “issueless” outfit as well.

He said a party which cannot produce a leader from Punjab and is “outsourcing” everything from Delhi, is known for leveling “false allegations and then running away with unconditional apologies”. “It won't be surprising if the AAP issues an advertisement seeking application for the job of the chief minister as it does not have any leader of its own whom it could project as the CM,” he said.

Jakhar said the three opposition parties-- Shiromani Akali Dal, AAP and the BJP—are competing with each for the second place as the Congress is certain to sweep the elections across the state.

He said while the Akalis and the BJP played “divisive politics”, the AAP was playing “subversive” politics and people had already understood their “designs”.

Taking on the Akalis, Jakhar reminded them that in 2012, the Akalis had “attacked” a vehicle of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh with swords and sharp-edged weapons. He said the SAD leaders had been using “provocative language”, which led to a protest against them in Jalalabad. He alleged that the Akalis had filed false complaints against the Congress leaders and workers.

On the BJP, Jakhar said the party is “reaping the whirlwind”.

The party should blame itself for bringing the three black laws that have provoked the farming community not only in Punjab but across the country.

“Even in Haryana where the party is in power, their legislators cannot venture out of their homes,” he said.

The Akalis and the AAP had accused the Congress of “misusing” the government machinery to win these polls while the BJP had charged the ruling party of unleashing “hooliganism” under farmers' guise.

