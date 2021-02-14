"Sangh Parivar fanning agitations of various communities demanding reservation"

Former Karnataka Chief MinisterSiddaramaiah on Sunday alleged that Sangh Parivar leaders werefanning the agitation of variouscommunities in the statedemanding reservation, to 'mislead' their struggle for socialjustice.

Various communities led by their seers have intensifiedtheir ongoing agitation in Karnataka, demanding reservationand categorisation as Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes.

In a series of tweets, the Congress stalwart advisedpeople not to fall prey to the ''mischievous misdeeds' of theSangh Parivar'' who are trying to create conflict in society.'' ''Always opposed to reservation, is the BJP leaders'outcry for reservation to various communities a genuine one?Or is it another political tactic to mislead the struggle forsocial justice?'' Siddaramaiah asked.

It was not clear who the outfits, allegedly backed byBJP, were targetting, since it was the party led government atthe state and Centre, he said.

''Why is the Sangh Parivar sponsoring the congregation ofvarious castes which had organised a Hindu Samajotsava'', heasked.

Various communities such as Panchamasali Lingayat,Valmiki,Kuruba and Idigas have intensified their demand for morereservation in government jobs and other sectors.

The Panchamasali sect has been demanding Category 2Astatus within Other Backward Communities, the Kurubas for STstatus and Idigas, for SC status.

The Valmiki community wants reservation for them to beincreased from three per cent to 7.5 per cent.

