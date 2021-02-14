Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi takes advice from Arabic speaking people: Himanta

If they want to saveAssam, let them take a stand against immigrant Muslims and saythat they will protect Assamese culture, Sarma said.To a question on the frequent visits of Prime MinisterNarendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP presidentJP Nadda to Assam, Sarma said that the Congress should notfeel bad if the saffron party leaders meet the people of thestate.During the time of Congress, it had a culture of notmeeting people.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 14-02-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 20:09 IST
Rahul Gandhi takes advice from Arabic speaking people: Himanta
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Senior Assam minister HimantaBiswa Sarma on Sunday claimed that Congress leader RahulGandhi takes advice from ''Arabic speaking people'', apparentlyhinting at AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, and that is why hisfirst election rally in the state was ''wasted''.

The Congress has teamed up with the All India UnitedDemocratic Front (AIUDF) and four other political parties toform a Grand Alliance against the ruling BJP for the assemblyelection in the state due in March-April.

Sarma, the convenor of the North East DemocraticAlliance (NEDA), the regional arm of NDA, also dared theCongress to take a stand against illegal Muslim immigrants.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of an officialfunction in Guwahati, the BJP leader claimed that the capacityof Boarding field in Sivasagar district, where Gandhiaddressed a public rally during the day, is about 12,000-15,000 people, indicating that it was not well-attended.

A Congress spokesperson, however, asserted that over50,000 people gathered at Boarding field for the rally ofGandhi, who said that his party will protect every principleof the Assam Accord and will never implement the Citizenship(Amendment) Act if voted to power in the state.

''He (Gandhi) could have addressed the rally through avideo conference. He came by a chartered flight, then took achopper to reach the venue. The CRPF cover was there,administration people worked tirelessly for it. So, it was anexpense of around Rs 35 lakh. And I feel this money iswasted,'' Sarma said.

Sarma, who was once a close confidante of Gandhi whilebeing in the Congress, said that he would have advised the LokSabha MP to visit the Kamakhya temple and 'satras'(Vaishnavite places of worship) at Batadrava and Majuli tomeet people.

''In this way, he would have met more people than hedid in today's rally. He is a busy man and has lots ofimportant work like running the farmers' protests. He istaking advice from the Arabic speaking people and that is whythe plans have gone wrong,'' he said.

By ''Arabic speaking people'', Sarma apparently meantAjmal, the Lok Sabha member from Dhubri. His party, the AIUDF,has 14 MLAs, mostly from the minority Muslim dominated areasof Assam.

''It would have been better if he was advised byAssamese people,'' Sarma said.

On the Congress' 'Assam Bachao Ahok' bus yatracampaign across the state, the BJP leader said that theopposition party leaders are just enjoying the bus ride andmoving around places.

''They are saying 'Assam Bachao'. But from whom Assamneeds to be saved? From the immigrant Muslim people who camefrom Bangladesh and are destroying Assamese culture andidentity, Sarma alleged.

He also claimed that Congress leaders are encouragingthose illegal immigrants.

''So, how will Assam be saved? If they want to saveAssam, let them take a stand against immigrant Muslims and saythat they will protect Assamese culture,'' Sarma said.

To a question on the frequent visits of Prime MinisterNarendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP presidentJP Nadda to Assam, Sarma said that the Congress should notfeel bad if the saffron party leaders meet the people of thestate.

''During the time of Congress, it had a culture of notmeeting people. Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda havedeveloped a culture of meeting people. After all, it isdemocracy. What is wrong in this?'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Over 50 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered: U.S. CDC

Bologna, Benevento draw 1-1 and swap places on Serie A table

7.1 magnitude quake hits off coast of Japan's Fukushima

Brazil health regulator approves additional AstraZeneca vaccine imports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy reports 221 coronavirus deaths, 11,068 new cases

Italys health ministry reported 221 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday against 311 the day before, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 11,068 from 13,532.Some 205,642 tests for COVID-19 were carried out, compared with 290,534 ...

Yemen donor conference expected in March, aid sources say

A fundraising event for Yemens humanitarian crisis is expected to take place in early March, hosted virtually by Sweden and Switzerland, four aid sources told Reuters on Sunday. A U.N.-backed push for international donors last June fell sho...

Those using children for stone-pelting in J-K to now face strict punishment under JJA: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday emphasised the need for strict implementation of the Juvenile Justice Act in Jammu and Kashmir under which those using children for stone-pelting and other illegal activities will now face rigorous im...

Alaknanda River is flowing at normal level, no alert issued, says Uttarakhand Police

Uttarakhand Police on Sunday asserted that the Alaknanda River at Srinagar in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand is flowing at normal level, no alert has been issued by the district administration in this regard. Meanwhile, a total of 50 bodies hav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021