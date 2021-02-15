Left Menu

First Kisan Mahapanchayat in MP's Khargone to be held today

National president of Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh (RKMM) Shiv Kumar Sharma on Sunday announced that the first 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone will be held on Monday.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 15-02-2021 08:54 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 08:54 IST
National president of Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh (RKMM) Shiv Kumar Sharma addressing a press conference in Indore. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

National president of Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh (RKMM) Shiv Kumar Sharma on Sunday announced that the first 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone will be held on Monday. "The first Kisan Mahapanchayat in the Madhya will be organised on February 15 in Khargone district at 12 noon. The Mahapanchayat aims to explain the new farm laws to farmers in detail as most of them are unaware of them. I will attend the Mahapanchayat," the RKMM chief said in a press conference in Indore.

Shiv Kumar also informed that after Khargone the Mahapanchayat will be organised in Gwalior, later in Ashoknagar and other districts. Responding to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's tribute in Lok Sabha to farmers who lost their lives in farm protest, Kumar cornered the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for "making fun of Rahul" while he was paying homage to farmers.

"Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders in Parliament paid homage to the farmers who lost their lives during the agitation. We are thankful to them. But the saddest point is that during the homage the BJP leaders were shamelessly making noise, and making fun of them," he said. Terming the farm laws as a "death warrant" for farmers, Kumar said that the "government should accept our demand for the withdrawal of these legislations."

The central government has offered to put the farm laws "on hold" for 12-18 months, an offer rejected by the farmers' unions protesting against the laws. Several rounds of talks have been held with farmers over their demand for the repeal of three new laws. Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

