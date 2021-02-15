Arrest of Disha Ravi unprecedented attack on democracy, says Arvind Kejriwal

Left Menu

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday termed the arrest of 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi as an unprecedented attack on Democracy.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal [File photo]. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday termed the arrest of 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi as an unprecedented attack on Democracy. "Arrest of 21 yr old Disha Ravi is an unprecedented attack on Democracy. Supporting our farmers is not a crime," tweeted Kejriwal.

Kejriwal also said that it is not a crime to support the farmers of the country. Climate activist Disha Ravi was arrested by Delhi police over the "toolkit" controversy related to farmers' protest on social media.

Disha Ravi was sent to five days police custody by a Delhi Court for allegedly editing and disseminating a "toolkit" document. Several political leaders slammed Delhi Police for arresting 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi from Bengaluru and termed her arrest as "unwarranted harassment, unfortunate and shocking". She was arrested for allegedly editing and disseminating the "toolkit" on social media.

Another Congress leader P Chidambaram said, "The Indian state must be standing on very shaky foundations if Disha Ravi, a 22-year-old student of Mount Carmel College and a climate activist, has become a threat to the nation." A Delhi court on Sunday remanded Disha to five days of police custody following her arrest in connection with allegedly spreading a "toolkit" related to the farmers' protest. Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Dev Saroha of Patiala House Courts Complex allowed Delhi Police to quiz Ravi for five days. She was arrested last week.

According to the Delhi Police officials, Disha is a key conspirator in the "toolkit" case as she had admitted during the initial interrogation to editing, adding some things in the "toolkit" and spreading it further. Last week, the Delhi Police sent a communication to Google seeking registration details and activity log of the account through which a "toolkit" related to the farmers' protest was created and uploaded on the social media platform. (ANI)

Disha Ravi was arrested in presence of her mother, area SHO in Bengaluru; due procedure was followed: Delhi Police.

Disha Ravi was arrested in presence of her mother, area SHO in Bengaluru due procedure was followed Delhi Police....
