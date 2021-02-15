Congress should explain its opposition to CAA: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday challenged the Congress party to explain its opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's comments that CAA will not be implemented, the minister said,"What enmity does Congress have with the tortured minorities of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan? Why does Congress oppose these people being given citizenship?"

"The Congress party which cannot even change itself is claiming it will change all the laws in the country," he added. Naqvi also took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi stating that the "political player" refuses and rejects everything.

"Modi government works for the betterment of the country. This political player cannot just accept this fact and is refusing and rejecting everything", Naqvi said. He asked Rahul Gandhi to recall Manmohan Singh's tenure to understand real inflation and unemployment. On Sunday Rahul Gandhi in Assam made a scathing attack on the Central government on the issue of unemployment.

Meanwhile, on the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi's arrest by Delhi Police Naqvi said: "There is a big list of 'Bharat bashing brigade'. They are conspiring against India and undertaking a negative campaign to sully the country's image." (ANI)

