UK PM Johnson says lockdown lifting will be cautious but irreversible

UK PM Johnson says lockdown lifting will be cautious but irreversibleReuters | London | Updated: 15-02-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 16:29 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that his plan to lift the COVID-19 lockdown would be cautious but irreversible and would include the earliest possible dates for reopening the economy.
"We've got to be very prudent and what we want to see is progress that is cautious, but irreversible," Johnson told reporters.
