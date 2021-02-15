Kremlin calls Musk's idea for Putin to join Clubhouse app interesting, seeks details

Kremlin calls Musk's idea for Putin to join Clubhouse app interesting, seeks detailsReuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-02-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 16:54 IST
The Kremlin said on Monday that a proposal by Elon Musk for Russian President Vladimir Putin to join social networking app Clubhouse was interesting, but that it needed to see more details first.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was commenting after Musk tweeted to the Kremlin on Sunday: "Would you like join me for a conversation on Clubhouse?"
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vladimir Putin
- Dmitry Peskov
- Clubhouse
- Elon Musk
- Russian
- Kremlin
- Musk
ALSO READ
'Papa Musk' tweets raise cheer in wrong Clubhouse
Elon Musk's banter with Robinhood CEO triggers stampede for Clubhouse app
Chinese users flock to U.S. chat app Clubhouse, evading censors
Clubhouse says reviewing data protection practices after report points to flaws
China users say no longer able to access Clubhouse app, raise 'Great Firewall' fears