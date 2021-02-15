Left Menu

Punjab's civic body elections: SEC announces re-polling in 3 booths of Patiala

After reports of miscreants allegedly damaging the EVM in some booths of Patiala District surfaced, the State Election Commission of Punjab (SEC) on Monday ordered to conduct re-election in three polling booths of Municipal Council Patran and Samana in the district.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 15-02-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 17:49 IST
Punjab's civic body elections: SEC announces re-polling in 3 booths of Patiala
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

After reports of miscreants allegedly damaging the EVM in some booths of Patiala District surfaced, the State Election Commission of Punjab (SEC) on Monday ordered to conduct re-election in three polling booths of Municipal Council Patran and Samana in the district. SEC said that repolling would be held on February 16, from 08.00 am to 04.00 pm and counting will take place on February 17.

"Commission has received reports from Returning Officers (RO) Patran that some miscreants allegedly damaged the EVM in polling booth number 11 of ward number 8. Similarly, Commission had also got reports from RO Samana that unknown persons allegedly damaged EVM in polling booth numbers 22 and 23 of ward Number 11," said an official release of SEC. SEC said that taking serious note of these incidents, the Commission has announced to nullify the earlier polling conducted in these booths and ordered to re-poll under Section 59 (2)(A) of Punjab State Election Commission Act, 1994. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment News Roundup: Nollywood meets Bollywood in love tale 'Namaste Wahala'; 'The Croods 2' Tops 'Judas and the Black Messiah' and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Love Story stars Ali MacGraw, Ryan ONeal honored on Hollywoods Walk of FameActors Ali MacGraw and Ryan ONeal, who starred as the ill-fated young couple in the 1970 romantic drama L...

Here's how Basant Panchami is celebrated across India

Basant Panchami, the festival which marks the arrival of the spring season in India, would be celebrated on February 16, this year. Held on the fifth day Panchami of the Magha maas month, Basant Panchami is also celebrated as Saraswati Puja...

Turkey accuses US of backing PKK after Turks killed in Iraq

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan laid into the United States, accusing it of supporting Kurdish militants on Monday, days after Turkish troops found the bodies of 13 Turkish soldiers, police and civilians abducted by Kurdish insurgent...

Umalusi approves release of 2020 NSC examination results

After a strenuous academic year, Umalusi, the Quality Council in General and Further Education and Training has approved the release of the 2020 National Senior Certificate NSC examination results.Over the past three weeks, members of the U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021