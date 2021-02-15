Left Menu

Yediyurappa uses Panchamasali Lingayath for political gain: BJP MLA Yatnal

Senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Monday alleged that the Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was using the Panchamasali Lingayat for his own political gain.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 15-02-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 21:08 IST
Yediyurappa uses Panchamasali Lingayath for political gain: BJP MLA Yatnal
BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Monday alleged that the Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was using the Panchamasali Lingayat for his own political gain. "Whenever he (Karnataka Chief Minister) gets a threat to his seat from high command, he uses Panchamasali Lingayat for political stability. Their agenda is to not give the opportunity to Panchamasali Lingayats," said the BJP leader.

Yatnal received a show-cause notice from BJP after his remarks against the current Chief Minister of the state. He attacked Yediyurappa and his son BY Vijayendra for using the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community issue in their favour to safeguard themselves. Panchamasali is the largest sub-sect within the Lingayat community.

"His (Yediyurappa) son is also organising the whole campaign. Their agenda is not to give an opportunity to Panchamasali Lingayat. I told the same in the Tumkur meeting," Yatnal alleged. Panchamashali Lingayat sect seers and leaders are demanding that their existing reservation category be changed from 3B to 2-A category in the State's Other Backward Community (OBC) list. They are undertaking a padayatra to Bengaluru and reached Tumkuru on Friday. The yatra is scheduled to culminate in a rally in Bengaluru on February 21.

The BJP MLA Yatnal has been targetting the Karnataka Chief Minister for several months and recently intensified after a recent cabinet expansion, in which he was not included. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala PSC rank list: Youth Cong workers continue protest

Youth Congress workerson Monday continued their protest in front of the secretariathere demanding that the validity of the Last Grade PSC ranklist published in 2017 be extended by six more months.Several youths have been protesting in front...

COVID-19 immunisation drive: 14,965 beneficiaries receive vaccine shots in Delhi

Nearly 15,000 beneficiaries in Delhi received COVID-19 vaccine shots on Monday and of them 2,191 got their second dose, officials said.The immunisation drive, which started on January 16, picked up pace in the last one week. On Saturday 1,8...

HM Amit Shah reviews preparation for celebrating India @75

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday reviewed the preparations for the celebrations of 75th year of Indias independence, 400th Prakash Purab of Guru Teg Bahadur and 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.The central gover...

Guinea tracks potential Ebola contacts, says it can overcome new outbreak

Guinea is tracking down people who potentially had contact with Ebola patients and will rush vaccines to the affected area as soon as possible following at least three deaths from the disease, Health Minister Remy Lamah said on Monday. Lama...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021