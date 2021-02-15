Left Menu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-02-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 21:21 IST
AAP demands resignation of Punjab CM over 'violence' during civic polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday demanded resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, accusing him of trying to ''loot'' votes through ''violence and booth capturing'' by his Congress party workers during the recent civic elections.

''The polling day on February 14 was a black day for democracy in Punjab,'' AAP legislator Aman Arora said.

''It was shameful as Captain Amarinder, being the home minister of the state, tried to loot the elections and murdered the democracy with the help of his goons,” he alleged.

Arora sought immediate resignation of Singh ''for failing in maintaining law and order in the state.'' Over 70 per cent voting was recorded in the elections to over hundred civic bodies in Punjab on Sunday amid stray incidents of clashes at some places.

The Opposition parties on Sunday had accused the ruling Congress of “capturing booths” and indulging in violence.

Arora on Monday alleged that the state election commission and police had worked as the “wings” of the Congress on the polling day.

Arora claimed that Congress “goons” had indulged in ''bogus'' voting in Samana and Rajpura.

He also alleged that in Patti, AAP volunteer Manveer Singh was shot at by Congress workers.

Arora further alleged that in Bathinda, Abohar, Fazilka and Ferozepur, Congress “goons” were allowed to cast “bogus votes.” Meanwhile, AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur in Amritsar said party leader Laljit Bhullar was detained after allegedly being assaulted by police in Patti during polling on Sunday.

“He was not released until the end of voting. The police did this for the purpose of capturing polling booths by the Congress workers,” she alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

