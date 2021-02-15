Ready to offer job, financial support to family of deceased DYFI activist: Mamata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjeeon Monday said the state government is ready to provide a joband financial support to the family of DYFI activist whosuccumbed to his injuries sustained during a clash betweenpolice and members of Left parties.

Banerjee said the police have launched aninvestigation and the exact cause of the DYFI activist MaidulIslam Midda'sReady to offer job, financial support to familyof deceasedDYFI activist: Mamata death will be known only after thepost-mortem examination.

''I do not support any death. Every death isunfortunate. A probe is underway... I have come to know thateven his family members were not informed where he wasadmitted. No police complaint was made in this connection,''said an agitated Banerjee after a reporter sought to know herreaction.

''I have spoken to Sujan Chakraborty (Left Frontleader) and told him that I am ready to provide job andfinancial support to the family,'' she told reporters at thestate secretariat.

Midda, who was critically injured in a clash with thepolice during the Left parties' march to the West Bengalsecretariat on February 11, died on Monday morning.

''He had died because of Rhabdomyolysis followed bykidney failure and pulmonary embolism after which there was acardiac arrest this morning,'' CPI(M) leader and doctor byprofession Fuad Halim, at whose medical facility Midda wasbeing treated, said.

Midda was shifted to another private hospital where hedied this morning.

Banerjee said it is also important to ascertainwhether Midda, who is survived by wife and two children, hadany health complications.

''I have spoken to the Soumen Mitra (Kolkata PoliceCommissioner). They (police) are keeping a watch on the postmortem. But the custom is that in such cases the hospital orthe nursing home must lodge a complaint with the local policestation.

''In this case nothing of that sort was done. Even hisfamily members have said they came to know about Midda'scondition only on February 13. Where did the two days go?Questions like these are emerging. Whether he had any renalproblems or not also needed to be checked,'' she said.

''Police will definitely check if he died due to theclashes or for any other incident,'' the chief minister said.

Midda's wife said that she will accept Banerjee's joboffer.

''I will accept the job. We have three daughters and awidowed mother to look after,'' she said.

Reacting to it, a senior LF leader said ''It's herprerogative. And going by the financial condition of thefamily, I believe that she must consider it''.

Midda(31), a toto-driver in Bankura district'sKotulpur block, was the sole bread earner of his family.

Student and youth wings of Left parties had clashedwith the police during the rally, leading to injuries on bothsides.

The police had resorted to lathicharge, burst tear gasshells and used water cannons to disperse the activists.

The Left Front had called a 12-hour state-wide bandhon February 12 in protest against the police action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)