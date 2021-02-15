Good leader tolerates criticism, not declare citizens wrong: Jayant Chaudhary

A good leader tolerates criticism and does not declare citizens criticising him as wrong, Rashtriya Lok Dal vice-president Jayant Chaudhary said on Monday as he slammed the Centre over farmers' issues. Thousands of farmers are camping at the Delhi borders for over 80 days now and over 200 have died there but Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not bothered, Chaudhary told people at a farmers' 'mahapanchayat' at Hathras in western Uttar Pradesh. He hit at out at the government over a range of issues troubling farmers including inflation, pending sugarcane dues, power bills besides law and order in the state. “A good leader tolerates criticism and does not declare citizens criticising them as wrong,” said Chaudhary, the grandson of former prime minister and farmer leader Chaudhary Charan Singh. “The BJP takes votes in the name of Lord Ram but forgets people like Ramji Lal of Aligarh who was so troubled by Power Department officials that he ended his life,” Chaudhary said at the event held in Sadabad area where thousands of people had turned up. Lal, 50, had allegedly hanged himself at his home in Aligarh's Atrauli area on Saturday when Power Department officials landed there and handed over an inflated bill of Rs 1.50 lakh. The officials had also allegedly slapped Lal, according to his family. Chaudhary said the government talks of doubling the income of farmers but in reality it has increased their power bills while the peasants do not get due rates for their sugarcane. The “mahapanchayat” resolved to support the ongoing farmers' protest against the new laws till the Centre does not repeal them. It also resolved to “confront the government” if any attempt is made to end the protests by “unfair means” and assured to take up the issue of employment for the youth.

