Science in ascendancy over COVID-19, says UK's Johnson

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-02-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 22:58 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Science is in the ascendancy over the coronavirus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, as Britain begins to widen its vaccination programme to other groups of people.

"The big change is that science is now unquestionably in the ascendancy over the disease and that's manifested in all sorts of ways, not just through vaccination but also with better therapies," he told a news conference.

