Left Menu

Congo president names new prime minister, increases control

Congos president has appointed a new prime minister, further strengthening his control of the government over which his predecessor used to hold considerable influence.President Felix Tshisekedi appointed the 43-year-old Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde Kyenge to be the new prime minister on Monday.

PTI | Kinshasa | Updated: 15-02-2021 23:53 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 23:52 IST
Congo president names new prime minister, increases control
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@TshitshiNews)

Congo's president has appointed a new prime minister, further strengthening his control of the government over which his predecessor used to hold considerable influence.

President Felix Tshisekedi appointed the 43-year-old Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde Kyenge to be the new prime minister on Monday. Lukonde had been head of the state mining company. Lukonde succeeds Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba, who resigned on Jan. 28 after a no-confidence vote in the parliament. Ilunkamba was a close ally of former president Joseph Kabila, the strongman who governed the impoverished Central African nation for 18 years. The appointment of a new prime minister brings an ally into Tshisekedi's government, which should help him install a more loyal Cabinet. In 2015 Lukonde was the Cabinet minister of youth and sport for nine months, and later became the director-general of Gecamines, the state-owned mining giant.

He is an engineer by training and was a member of the Future of Congo political party. Tshisekedi won the 2019 election despite widespread allegations of large-scale fraud by Kabila to keep his party in power. Tshisekedi became president, but Kabila's party initially retained control of the legislature. Tshisekedi dissolved the coalition late last year and has mustered enough support to sideline Kabila's party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Australia's Seven West Media strikes partnership with Google; shares jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata launches scheme to provide meal at Rs 5 to poor people

Ahead of the assembly electionsin the state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee onMonday virtually launched the Maa scheme under which hergovernment would provide a meal at a nominal cost of Rs 5mainly to poor people.They will get a...

NEWSMAKER-Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala makes history as head of WTO

Three months after the Trump administration rejected her, former Nigerian finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala received unanimous backing on Monday to become the first woman and first African director-general of the World Trade Organization...

French IT monitoring company's software targeted by hackers -cyber agency

Hackers have spent up to three years breaking into organizations by targeting monitoring software made by the French company Centreon, Frances cybersecurity watchdog said on Monday. The watchdog, known by its French acronym ANSSI, stopped s...

France reports 412 more COVID-19 deaths, new cases steady on previous week

France reported 4,376 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, up slightly from last Mondays 4,317 and compared with 16,547 on Sunday.France typically registers a low number of new cases the day after the weekend, but the week-on-week inc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021