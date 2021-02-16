Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Cuomo acknowledges withholding New York nursing home pandemic death toll from lawmakers, public

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo acknowledged on Monday that his office should not have withheld data on COVID-19 nursing home deaths from state lawmakers, the public and press - falling short of an apology a senior aide made to lawmakers last week. Cuomo said at a press conference that "lessons were learned' in not releasing the data and that things "should have been done differently." SolarWinds hack was 'largest and most sophisticated attack' ever: Microsoft president

A hacking campaign that used a U.S. tech company as a springboard to compromise a raft of U.S. government agencies is "the largest and most sophisticated attack the world has ever seen," Microsoft Corp President Brad Smith said. The operation, which was identified in December and that the U.S. government has said was likely orchestrated by Russia, breached software made by SolarWinds Corp, giving hackers access to thousands of companies and government offices that used its products. George Floyd's family 'outraged' after reports of LAPD Valentine-themed image: attorney

The attorney who represented the family of George Floyd over his death at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer issued a statement on Monday following media reports that Los Angeles Police Department members had circulated an image of Floyd with the phrase, "You take my breath away." Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man whose May 25 arrest was captured on video, pleaded for his life and said he could not breathe as Derek Chauvin, a white officer, knelt on his neck. His death sparked protests against police brutality in the United States and abroad and renewed debate about racism. New York police arrest suspect in deadly 'subway slasher' attacks

New York City police have arrested a suspect in connection with a spate of stabbing attacks on the city's subway that left two people dead, authorities said on Sunday. Rigoberto Lopez is charged with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, and two counts of second-degree attempted murder, the New York Police Department said on Twitter. CDC chief warns it's too soon in U.S. to lift COVID-19 mask mandates

The head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Sunday it is "absolutely" too soon to lift mask mandates, citing daily COVID-19 case numbers that despite recent declines remain more than double the levels seen last summer. Dr. Rochelle Walensky's warning that face-covering requirements are still critical came just days after governors in Iowa and Montana lifted long-standing mask mandates in their states. NBA: Jordan announces $10 million donation to open health clinics in North Carolina

Basketball great Michael Jordan on Monday pledged $10 million to help build two medical clinics for uninsured and underinsured communities in his hometown of Wilmington, North Carolina. The clinics are slated to open in early 2022. U.S. lawmakers will set up commission to probe Jan. 6 attack on Capitol: Pelosi

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday lawmakers will establish an outside, independent commission to review the "facts and causes" related to the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. Pelosi said in a letter to lawmakers that the commission would be modeled on a similar one convened after the Sept. 11, 2001 attack on New York and the Pentagon. Pelosi said the panel will also look at the "facts and causes relating to the preparedness and response of the United States Capitol Police and other federal, state, and local law enforcement." Bristol-Myers, Sanofi ordered to pay Hawaii $834 million over Plavix warning label

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and Sanofi SA were ordered by a U.S. judge on Monday to pay more than $834 million to the state of Hawaii for failing to properly warn non-white patients of health risks from its blood thinner Plavix. The companies had failed to change the drug's label to warn doctors and patients despite knowing some of the risks for more than a decade, U.S. District Judge Dean Ochiai in Honolulu wrote in the ruling. U.S. cold snap leaves 5 million in Texas, Mexico without power

A rare deep freeze in Texas that raised demand for power forced the U.S. state's electric grid operator on Monday to impose rotating blackouts that left nearly 3 million customers without electricity. The cold snap sweeping Texas reached the northern part of neighboring Mexico as well, where authorities said 4.7 million users lost power early on Monday. Around midday, service had been restored to almost 2.6 million of them. North Carolina Republicans to meet on Burr's vote to convict Trump

North Carolina Republican leaders will meet on Monday to discuss Senator Richard Burr's vote to convict former U.S. President Donald Trump during his impeachment trial, after he was acquitted of a charge of inciting the deadly Capitol riot, a party spokesman said. Burr, who has said he does not plan to seek reelection in 2022, was one of just seven out of the 50 Republican senators to vote to convict Trump for inciting his supporters' Jan. 6 attack on Congress, which left five people dead.

