Urdu Bulletin: Disha Ravi case, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Kisan Mahapanchayat visit covered prominently

Various Urdu publications in their Tuesday editions gave prominent coverage to the arrest of "climate activist" Disha Ravi. They also reported Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks on the arrest and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's speech at a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Bijnor. The newspapers also gave wide coverage to Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan being granted five-day interim bail by the Supreme Court.

Inquilab: The daily reported developments in the Disha Ravi case as its lead on page one. The report stated that there was a massive protest in Bengaluru against the arrest. The daily further reported that on one hand, several opposition leaders came in support of Ravi, on the other hand, the Delhi Police is preparing to make further arrests in the case. The publication in its report quoted the police terming the case as a big conspiracy against the country. The newspaper also carried the news of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks on the arrest and quoted the leader as saying through such atrocities, the Centre cannot crush the voices of the common people of this country.

It gave wide coverage to Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's address at a Kisan Mahapanchayat in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor. The report stated that the Congress leader referred to the new agri laws as an insult to the farmers, adding that those who guard the borders are the sons of these farmers. It also reported that the Supreme Court on Monday granted five-day interim bail, with conditions, to Siddique Kappan, the Kerala journalist who was arrested on his way to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh where a Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped. It said that the bail was granted to Kappan to visit his 90-year-old mother, who is seriously ill.

Rashtriya Sahara: The daily lead with the report "Supreme Court issues notice to Whatsapp, Centre over new privacy policy". The publication stated that the Supreme Court told social media firm Facebook and its messaging app, WhatsApp, that it will have to intervene to protect people's privacy in the wake of the latter's new policy in this regard and issued a notice to the Centre, along with the two platforms with this regard. Reporting Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's statements at a Kisan Mahapanchayat in Bijnor, the publication quoted her as saying that the Narendra Modi government can spend Rs 20,000 crores on beautifying the Parliament House but cannot do any good for the farmers.

It further reported that the Congress leader attacked the Centre and claimed that there were plans to ruin the farmers through the three new agricultural laws. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)