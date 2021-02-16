Eminent jurist, former Governor and ex-Chief Justice of HC, Rama Jois no more

Eminent jurist and formerGovernor of Bihar and Jharkhand, Justice (Retd) M Rama Jois,passed away here on Tuesday.

He was 89, and is survived by wife, son and daughter.

Jois, also a noted writer and historian, was notkeeping well due to old age-related ailments and suffered acardiac arrest, family sources said.

Mandagadde Rama Jois, who was born in Karnataka'sShivamogga district, had also served as Chief Justice ofPunjab and Haryana High Court.

He was also a former Rajya Sabha member.

In his condolence message, BJP President J P Naddasaid Jois served selflessly for the nation and left his deepimprint on Judiciary, Executive and legislative fields. ''He made a lasting contribution to Indian judiciary.

His efforts in restoring democracy during the 1975 emergencywill always be remembered,'' Union Home Minister Amit Shahsaid.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said hisbook 'The Legal and Constitutional History of India' is atreatise.

His 'Dharma: the Global Ethic' is a classic.

''A great mind,'' she said.

''He was a legal luminary whose thoughts werereflected well in his books on law and constitution,''Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said. He also saidJois was imprisoned during the Emergency in 1975-1977.

He was lodged in Bengaluru prison along with BJPstalwarts late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani, amongothers.

''His monumental works on Ancient Indian Law andStatecraft will remain a treasure of knowledge forever,''Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister Sudhakar K,said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)