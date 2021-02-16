Left Menu

PM condoles death of former governor Rama Jois, says he was towering intellectual

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-02-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 12:56 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the death of former Bihar and Jharkhand governor M Rama Jois, describing him as a towering intellectual and jurist who was admired for his rich intellect and contributions towards making India's democratic fabric stronger. The former Rajya Sabha MP and legal luminary died here on Tuesday after prolonged illness, family sources said. He was 88.

Jois, who had also served as the chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, was suffering from age related ailments, they added.

''Justice (Retd.) M. Rama Jois was a towering intellectual and jurist. He was admired for his rich intellect and contributions towards making India's democratic fabric stronger. Saddened by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti,'' Modi tweeted.

