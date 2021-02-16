Left Menu

Maha govt will decide on continuation of Sena minister: Raut

Amid allegations that aMaharashtra minister is linked to the death of a 23-year-oldwoman, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said a decisiononthe continuation of the mnister, Sanjay Rathod, in thestate cabinet will be taken by the government.Some social media posts and the BJP have claimed thewoman, who died after falling from a building in PunesHadapsar area on February 8, was in a relationship with acabinet minister.There is no division in the Shiv Sena over thisissue.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-02-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 14:31 IST
Maha govt will decide on continuation of Sena minister: Raut

Amid allegations that aMaharashtra minister is linked to the death of a 23-year-oldwoman, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said a decisiononthe continuation of the mnister, Sanjay Rathod, in thestate cabinet will be taken by the government.

Some social media posts and the BJP have claimed thewoman, who died after falling from a building in Pune'sHadapsar area on February 8, was in a relationship with acabinet minister.

''There is no division in the Shiv Sena over thisissue. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has already ordered aprobe. Thestate home minister has also given a statement. Thedecision regarding Sanjay Rathod's continuation on the postwill be taken by the government,'' Raut told reporters.

The Shiv Sena heads the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)government which also comprises the NCP and the Congress.

When asked about reports that Rathod, who heads Forestministry, had sent in his resignation to ''Matoshree'', theprivate residence of CM Thackeray who also heads the Sena,Raut said he was not aware about any such development.

An official from the office of the Chief Minister alsodenied any such development.

''Rathod is a prominent minister of Shiv Sena in thegovernment and he is the face of the party,'' Raut added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ten years on, Libyan revolutionaries live with wounds and unfulfilled dreams

As revolution swept their region in 2011, three young Libyans joined mass protests against Muammar Gaddafis four-decade rule. They now live divided by Libyas frontlines, their futures irrevocably shaped by the uprising. The first demonstrat...

The Great Walk of Africa by Moyo Safaris

Bangalore, Karnataka, India Nairobi, Kenya Africa Business Wire India Africa is no stranger to walkabouts and migrations. Every year hordes of animals migrate in search of greener pastures with changing seasons. Few among us are unaware o...

Financials drive FTSE 100 higher on recovery optimism

The FTSE 100 rose on Tuesday, helped by financial stocks that gained on bets of a vaccine-led economic recovery from a coronavirus-induced recession, while Glencore jumped after reinstating its dividend. The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 was up ...

Chinese investor in Koo's parent firm on way out

The Chinese investor in the parent firm of Koo, Indias answer to Twitter, is on its way out after other investors have pledged to buy out its 9 per cent stake, Koos co-founder and CEO Aprameya Radhakrishna said.Koo, which caught public atte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021