Maha govt will decide on continuation of Sena minister: Raut

Amid allegations that aMaharashtra minister is linked to the death of a 23-year-oldwoman, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said a decisiononthe continuation of the mnister, Sanjay Rathod, in thestate cabinet will be taken by the government.

Some social media posts and the BJP have claimed thewoman, who died after falling from a building in Pune'sHadapsar area on February 8, was in a relationship with acabinet minister.

''There is no division in the Shiv Sena over thisissue. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has already ordered aprobe. Thestate home minister has also given a statement. Thedecision regarding Sanjay Rathod's continuation on the postwill be taken by the government,'' Raut told reporters.

The Shiv Sena heads the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)government which also comprises the NCP and the Congress.

When asked about reports that Rathod, who heads Forestministry, had sent in his resignation to ''Matoshree'', theprivate residence of CM Thackeray who also heads the Sena,Raut said he was not aware about any such development.

An official from the office of the Chief Minister alsodenied any such development.

''Rathod is a prominent minister of Shiv Sena in thegovernment and he is the face of the party,'' Raut added.

