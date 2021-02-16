Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi only leader who can take over as Congress president: Ripun Bora

PTI | Sivasagar | Updated: 16-02-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 16:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi only leader who can take over as Congress president: Ripun Bora
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Rahul Gandhi is the only leader who can take on the mantle of Congress presidentship as he alone can fight Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party's Assam unit chief Ripun Bora has said, amid a growing chorus within the Congress seeking Gandhi's return to the helm.

Bora said that he has been appealing and demanding that Gandhi take up the party presidency, and asserted he will continue to do so till such time the Wayanad MP becomes the Congress chief again.

''I am the first MP who from the very beginning has been raising his voice that Rahul Gandhi should take up the leadership of the Congress party,'' the chief of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee told PTI in an interview here.

''In several meetings and also during a Zoom conference of party chief Sonia Gandhi, I have raised this several times that only he can be Congress president,'' Bora said.

Rahul Gandhi is the only leader who can take on the mantle of presidentship, he asserted.

His remarks assume significance as they come amid an ongoing election process to elect a new chief and a growing chorus within the Congress seeking Gandhi's return to the helm.

Three state units of the party -- Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Telangana -- have passed resolutions seeking Gandhi's return as Congress president.

Also, Gandhi has been aggressively campaigning for the party in poll-bound states such as Assam, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Asked if the Assam Congress will also pass a similar resolution as its counterparts from Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Telangana, Bora said the state unit is right now busy preparing for assembly elections but asserted that in the past it has put it on record that it wants Gandhi back at the helm of affairs.

''He (Rahul Gandhi) is strongly against the BJP and only he can fight Modi, so only he can take up party presidency,'' the Rajya Sabha MP said.

Earlier this month, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had also aired similar views, saying Rahul Gandhi is the only leader who can take on the mantle of Congress presidentship as he is the one who has been taking a strong stand on important issues without bowing to government's pressure.

The Congress last month announced that the party will have an elected president by June 2021 ''at any cost''.

After a three-and-a-half-hour meeting, which was stormy at times, the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party's highest policy making body, had authorised incumbent chief Sonia Gandhi to schedule the internal elections after the conclusion of assembly polls in five states, including Assam, due to be held in the next few months.

Congress leaders K C Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala had said that the CWC elections will also be held but it remains to be seen whether they can be scheduled before or after the election to the post of Congress president.

Sonia Gandhi took over as interim Congress president after Rahul Gandhi resigned in the wake of the party's Lok Sabha debacle in May 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Four detected with South Africa strain of SARS-COV-2 in India in January; all travellers, contacts have been tested and quarantined: Govt.

Four detected with South Africa strain of SARS-COV-2 in India in January all travellers, contacts have been tested and quarantined Govt....

NATO to agree larger Iraq training force as violence rises

NATO defence ministers are set to expand the military alliances training mission in Iraq once the coronavirus pandemic eases, senior officials and diplomats said, potentially cementing a broader role for the Atlantic alliance in the Middle ...

INSIGHT-150 years of spills: Philadelphia refinery cleanup highlights toxic legacy of fossil fuels

Wearing blue hard hats, white hazmat suits and respirator masks, workers carted away bags of debris on a recent morning from a sprawling and now-defunct oil refinery once operated by Philadelphia Energy Solutions PES.Other laborers ripped a...

Akshay Kumar remembers 'smiling young' 'Kesari' co-actor Sandeep Nahar

Superstar Akshay Kumar on Tuesday paid homage to Sandeep Nahar, his co-actor from the 2019 hit Kesari, remembering him as a smiling and passionate young man. Nahar, who was in his 30s, killed himself on Monday by hanging in the bedroom of h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021