Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 18:34 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Flamboyant former Argentine leader Menem dies at age 90

Flamboyant Argentine ex-President Carlos Menem died on Sunday at age 90 after battling long-term health problems, the country's current President Alberto Fernandez announced in a tweet. Menem led a tabloid personal life while he pushed Argentina to an economic boom, but his two-term 1989-1999 presidency crumbled under the weight of corruption scandals and he spent years plotting an unlikely comeback.

