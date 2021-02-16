Left Menu

ISF, NCP, RJD to be part of Congress-Left alliance for Bengal polls: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Indian Secular Force (ISF), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will be part of Congress-Left alliance for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls, said senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 16-02-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 18:53 IST
ISF, NCP, RJD to be part of Congress-Left alliance for Bengal polls: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Indian Secular Force (ISF), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will be part of Congress-Left alliance for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls, said senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday. Addressing a press conference here, Chowdhury said, "There have been several political developments in between. Secular parties like ISF, RJD and NCP expressed the desire to participate in the Congress-Left alliance. We had a very cordial meeting. We respect these secular parties. So we are sparing some seats for these parties. It is the reason we are not announcing the final number of seats today."

Slamming the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Chowdhury alleged that the party did not want Congress and Left form an alliance. He also pointed out that the West Bengal Assembly polls are going to be a three-way fight. "The autocratic force (TMC) never wanted that Congres and Left form an alliance. Earlier, there was a narrative that Bengal polls will be a two-way fight between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and TMC. Now, there is a three-way fight in Bengal between BJP, TMC and Congress-Left alliance," said Chowdhury.

He also condemned the death of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activist Moidul Islam Midya and criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for not expressing condolence to his death. The DYFI activist, who was injured in a clash with the police during the Left parties' march to West Bengal secretariat Nabanna on February 11 succumbed to his injuries on Monday morning at a private hospital in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, Left Front Chairman Biman Bose, who was also present at the press conference said, "Now, ISF has also been included in the alliance. We will hold a mega public rally at Brigade parade ground on February 28." Earlier, the Congress party and the Left Front alliance held two rounds of meetings regarding the seat-sharing agreements for 193 of the total 294 seats in Assembly elections scheduled this year.

In the 2016 Assembly polls, the Left parties and Congress came together and bagged 76 seats Elections for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are likely to take place in April-May this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TIMELINE-New Ebola outbreaks in Guinea, DR Congo pose regional risk

A TIMELINE is a sidebar that lists in chronological order events related to a major news story. By Nita BhallaNAIROBI, Feb 16 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Guinea and the Democratic Republic of Congo are racing to contain fresh outbreaks of ...

Indian High Commission issues open letter to British MP on farmer protests

The Indian High Commission in London has issued an open letter to a British member of Parliament who has been vocal over the issue of farmer protests in India and related arrests of activists.Claudia Webbe is the member of Parliament from t...

Day temperatures rise in Kashmir

The minimum temperature dropped at most places in Kashmir on Tuesday, even as the day temperature settled several notches above the normal for this time of the season, officials said.Srinagar recorded a low of minus 0.9 degrees Celsius last...

4 detected with SA variant of COVID-19 in India, one with Brazil strain

For the first time in India, four people were detected with the South Africa variant of SARS-CoV-2 and one tested positive for the Brazil variant in the country, the Centre said on Tuesday.In India, the South Africa strain has been detected...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021