SKM terms Haryana ministers Dalal, Vij 'anti-farmer', demands their immediate dismissal

Dalal was responding to a reporters query in in Bhiwani over the death of 200 farmers.Haryana Home Minister Vij also courted controversy on Monday when he said whoever harbours seeds of anti-nationalism in their minds should destroy them.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 19:20 IST
Farmers' union Samyukta Kisan Morcha, which is leading the agitation against new agri laws, on Tuesday demanded immediate dismissal of Haryana ministers JP Dalal and Anil Vij alleging them to be ''anti-farmer''. Haryana Agriculture Minister Dalal on Saturday kicked up a row with his remark over farmers' death at various protest sites, saying they would have died even if they had stayed back home. Dalal was responding to a reporter's query in in Bhiwani over the ''death of 200 farmers''.

Haryana Home Minister Vij also courted controversy on Monday when he said whoever harbours seeds of anti-nationalism in their minds should destroy them. The minister made the comment while referring to climate activist Disha Ravi's arrest.

''Whoever harbours seeds of anti-nationalism in their mind, they have to completely destroy it, be it #Disha_Ravi or anyone else,'' Vij had tweeted.

Demanding the immediate dismissal of ''anti-farmer ministers'' like Dalal and Vij, farmer leader Darshan Pal said, ''Mahapanchayats in Haryana are adopting resolutions to this effect and have also sent their resolution copies to the chief minister and governor of Haryana''. The SKM marked Basant Panchami as a day to commemorate the invaluable contributions of Sir Chhotu Ram for farmers of India.

''Remembering Sir Chhotu Ram respectfully today, leaders of different farmer unions lauded the hard work and commitment of Sir Chhotu Ram and the way he guided and mobilised farming communities towards securing some basic rights. He got the then British Rulers of India to enact at least 22 important legislations for the benefit of farmers. ''He sought to liberate farmers from the clutches of usurious moneylenders. To this day, farmers of the country are struggling against exploitation and Sir Chhotu Ram will forever remain a great source of inspiration for them,'' the union body said. Ram was a prominent politician of Punjab province before independence, who is known for his efforts towards farmer consciousness.

''Uttar Pradesh farmers have pointed out that sugarcane prices have remained stagnant even as inflation is rising, and even as pending arrears to sugarcane farmers continues to be around Rs 12000 crore in Uttar Pradesh alone. The anti-farmer policies of the UP government are very apparent and more farmers are expected to join the ongoing protests,'' the SKM said in a statement.

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

