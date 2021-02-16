Left Menu

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 16-02-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 21:02 IST
BJP to retain power in Assam: Jitendra Singh
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said the Sarbananda Sonowal-led BJP government is poised to return to power in Assam for the second term.

Addressing a press conference at the newly-opened state election office here, Singh said for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), every election, whether big or small, is a serious task in which everybody contributes with all his might and capacity.

The Sonowal-led BJP government is poised to return to power in Assam for the second term, he asserted.

Singh said in the BJP, every party member is a ''karyakarta'' (office-bearer) and every office-bearer or leader contributes equally in the electioneering, whether it is a panchayat, zila parishad, Assembly or parliamentary election.

He said the BJP is entering the poll fray in Assam with a call for more than 100 seats for the saffron party and its allies, which in other words means that it will not only emerge victorious in the forthcoming Assembly polls in the northeastern state, but will also add to its tally from the last election.

The Union minister of state for development of north eastern region said the biggest compliment for the five-year rule of the party-led government in Assam is that there is no anti-incumbency factor against Sonowal's regime and people are keen to continue with it.

He asserted that the people of Assam have made up their mind and hoped that the development journey of the state will continue under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Singh said for the first time since independence in Assam, the last five years witnessed a fast-track development under the Sonowal regime, which not only gave good governance but also implemented the Modi government's development agenda in letter and spirit.

The Assembly polls in the northeastern state are likely to be held in April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

