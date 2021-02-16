People of Delhi made city a model of success during COVID pandemic: Kejriwal

Noting that the first year of his government was ''very tough'', Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that two crore people of the city together made Delhi a model of success amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kejriwal-led AAP romped home last year, winning 62 of 70 Assembly seats in the polls and formed government in Delhi for the third time in a row. He took oath as chief minister of the national capital on February 16, 2020.

''One year back today you all gave your son another opportunity to serve everyone. It has been a very tough year but all the citizens of Delhi have worked together. All of us together have made Delhi a model of success in the world,'' Kejriwal said in his message on the first anniversary of his government.

Meanwhile, opposition BJP and Congress attacked the AAP government, accusing it ''failures'' on all fronts.

Kejriwal claimed the Delhi government's work on home isolation, plasma bank and oximeter against coronavirus is being discussed all over the world.

Citing various works undertaken by his government during the lockdown, he said food was provided to ''millions'' of people, free ration was distributed and transportation was arranged for trapped migrant labourers to their homes.

''This is a government of two crore citizens of Delhi which works 24×7 for their development. I can assure you that this government will continue this work. I only want your cooperation and blessings,'' he said.

Despite the challenges, the government continued free electricity and water scheme, and the students of Delhi schools made everyone proud by scoring 98 per cent result in the board examination, he said.

The Delhi government also came up with a solution to the stubble burning problem, he said referring to use of biodecomposer promoted in the rural parts of the national capital.

''Stubble burning is the key reason behind air pollution in Delhi. But now the Delhi farmers do not burn stubble anymore,'' he claimed.

The chief minister also claimed that during six years of AAP rule every child in Delhi was getting ''quality'' education, while people were getting ''affordable'' healthcare and 24-hour power supply.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta in a press conference alleged that no development took place in Delhi in 6 years of Kejriwal goverment.

''Kejriwal cannot cite a single achievement on completion of one year of his government. The fact is development has taken a backseat during Kejriwal's tenure,'' Gupta charged.

Party MLA and Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said, ''Though AAP has been in power for six years now, Delhiites are still waiting for power, drinking water, wi-fi, electric buses, pollution-free environment, clean Yamuna and adequate health service system.'' Delhi Congress leaders, in a joint press conference, accused the Kejriwal government of failing on all fronts.

''Arvind Kejriwal government's first year of third term in office was a total disaster. It failed on all fronts,'' said former minister Haroon Yusuf.

Senior party leaders Kiran Walia and Narendra Nath also alleged that government's claims of development in education and health sectors were exposed.

